Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Lego Technic: for sale in the month of June for 379,99 euro

Marina Baranova “On the 29th of may 2020

Automobili Lamborghini and the The Lego Group have developed the new Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Lego Technicit is an extraordinary model for 1:8 scale formed by 3,696 pieces that perfectly embodies the unmistakable power and the amazing design of the hybrid supercar of the Italian society. The replica of the Lego Technic more than 13 cm, 60 cm length and 25 cm width and is available with the bright lime green color and the elegant contours of gold Lamborghini Sián real.

The traits and characteristics of the Lamborghini Siánpresented in the Frankfurt motor show in 2019, is replicated with luxury of details in the model of Lego Technic, including the V12 engine, active rear spoiler, the front and rear suspension and up to a direction which is driven by a steering wheel with the logo of the Italian company. The model also features a opening doors scissor, which open to show the elaborate recreation of the cockpit, which incorporates a sequential gearbox eight-speed transmission fully functional that allows you to drive from the camshaft behind the wheel.

Also, the front hood of the scale model is open and inside is a bag of travel of Lamborghini with a unique serial number, which allows you to unlock special content. The owners of the new Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Lego Technic, in addition, will be able to scan a The QR code in the instructions mounting of access to a exclusive video series Automobili Lamborghini and the experts of Lego.

The Lamborghini Sián real and the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Lego Technic | Photos: Lamborghini

In the words of Stefano DomenicaliThe president and ceo of Automobili Lamborghini: “The Lego brick, the same as a supercar such as the Lamborghini is an icon. Both brands are an expression of the search for perfection through constant research and development, to create different emotions with every interaction and are valued by generations. Each supercar Lamborghini can be unique, thanks to our customization program Ad Personam, and the style guide, specific to each customer, in the same way that Lego bricks offer the creators of all ages are endless possibilities of invention. This extraordinary replica of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 the Lego Group presents a new and brilliant experience of construction, both for the fans of supersport bikes for the fans of Lego”.

For its part, in terms of design replication, the group chief executive of Lego, Niels. B. Christiansenhe explains: “This new model really sums up the pursuit of excellence integrated in the DNA of Automobili Lamborghini, as the Lego Group. The model in 1:8 scale like the real represent the feats of innovation in engineering, carried out by teams of our two sectors with an incredible talent. The Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Lego Technic is a real testimony that with Lego Technic you can build anything that your heart desires. I can’t wait to build this authentic replica of this supercar, the futuristic truth”.

The new Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Lego Technic it is presented in a exclusive box set inspired by the lines from the iconic, the shape of the headlights and the charm of the color Sián original. From June 1, will be available in stores, Lego and, through its web page 379,99 eurowhile , from the August 1, can be purchased at retailers throughout the world.