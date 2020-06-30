Lais Ribeiro wears Cushnie et Ochs.

Lais Ribeiro is one of the models of the moment, Victoria’s Secret angel since 2015, and the favourite of the catwalks before that milestone in his career, this beautiful brazilian mother before the model given that you had your child before starting his professional career, can boast of being one of the most beautiful women in the world, there are your fashion campaigns for large companies, in order to give the faith.

The career of Lais Ribeiro has started in his homeland, Brazil, and it is for this reason that, even if he has a great international projection, stands as one of the most desired for the signatures of his country; today, we can see the front of the campaign pre-fall 2018 of Cushnie et Ochs, the company, founded by Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs, for which he won and for those who look at the proposals for the campaign of fashion that they wear when summer touch to your order before cold possesses the fall.

A lot of charm and full of charm, the elegance, the refinement and beauty is what Lais Ribeiro reveals that wearing the pre-fall 2018 in Cushnie et Ochs: asymmetric cuts, fringes, skirts and dresses with ruffles, air flamenco, necklines escándolo both in the chest and in the back, the monkeys dress pants all over the body (which are also trend this summer); a very few prints (and when there are geometric or abstract ones), many smooth colors and most flattering: white to impress with our beautiful golden colour of the end of the summer, the fuchsia, yellow, electric blue and orange.

If you’re looking for an outfit elegant and innovative, conducive to anger and make you look beautiful and amazing you can not miss the proposals of Cushnie et Ochs, why daras the note in the best sense.