Kylie Jenner says that pregnancy has prepared you for the quarantine of the Coronavirus And! Online Latin

“My mini,” he wrote Kylie in the publication, where she and her 2 year old daughter can be seen sharing a sweet hug, and showing the camera some big smiles. To bring all of the beige, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics decided to complete with a pair of rectangular sunglasses and black heels, patent leather to play, keeping her mane of caramel just dyed super straight and sleek.

Those two weeks were a lot for the famous mom and her daughter who has just returned from his tropical vacation to the Bahamas