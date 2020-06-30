Known for the players the most beautiful in the World, France

RELATED: the Children of celebrities stand out in a sport

Giulia Gwinn of Germany

With only 19 years old, midfielder Giulia Gwinn has emerged as one of the the best players of the German national team.

From early childhood she discovered the taste for this sport and began to practice at the age of 8 years. It has always been the best on the team that he played, until he was chosen to be part of the selected that represents your country.

Giulia is the third player to German young man who competes in the World cup and has done a great role in France to 2019. The young athlete has thousands of followers in a social network all day write messages highlighting her great beauty.