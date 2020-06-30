Kevin Holland injured, UFC on ESPN 9

Kevin Holland not coming back as fast as many of us thought.

The netherlands he was going to face Daniel Rodriguez in the UFC on ESPN 9 this Saturday, not received-release of health after getting hurt in training.

The bass has been informed by the MMA Junkie the morning of this Tuesday.

For the moment, we are looking for a new opponent for Rodriguez.

The netherlandssaw the action last May 16, the burst to Anthony Hernandez in 39 seconds. The fight with Rodriguez it was his debut in the welterweight UFC.

From Rodriguezhe won his official debut in the UFC. When it is finished Tim Means. Protected Donald Cerrone this is on a streak of eight victories.