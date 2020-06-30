Kelly Key’s daughter, Suzanna Freitas shows off her look and gives a fashion tip: “Same piece in different ways”

She drew gasps from the crowd on Instagram

Suzanna Freitas, known for being the daughter of Kelly Key, delighted her Instagram followers last Sunday (28). Is that the celebrity published a photo of the look of the day and gave a hint of fashion cool.

At the click, she posed wearing a shirt as a dress and another long-sleeved blouse underneath. “Looking from last week’s photos inspired by my mugs @ingridpgon ❤️ Who there likes to overlap? Or if you like, what is your biggest difficulty when it comes to putting on looks? I Love! Why can’t you use the same piece in a variety of ways 😉 (Yes, I’m very proud Scorpio 🤣♏️) ”, she wrote in the post caption. Look:

In the comments, followers spared no praise. “Musaa,” said one person. “When I think she doesn’t look beautiful anymore, she goes and stays !!!! “, Another one joked.