Juju Salimeni breaks the internet by appearing with a minimalist look: “No defects”

Juju Salimeni surprised followers on social media with a stunning photo on Instagram. This Sunday (28), the fitness muse posed in a body and squandered great physical shape in a sequence of clicks.

In the caption, the blonde shared a text motivating fans and enchanted the web: “Your determination is beautiful. Resilience is your last name ”.

Recently, Juju Salimeni used her social network to share the backstage of a new home shoot, showing all the looks she will use, betting on many neon and flashy colors.

The muse wasted her good form in front of the mirror when showing each outfit.