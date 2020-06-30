In the midst of the voices, Vats, makes it clear that the difference of Danna Paola

By
Soniya Gupta
-
0


Are already almost two months that the names of Danna Paola and Tini Stoessel are in a feud in the headlines of the media. The reason: the mexican is accused of being the reason for which argentina finished their loving relationship with Sebastian Yatra.

Since I was appointed as the third in the strife of a love triangle that no one has confirmed, Danna Paola launched indirect, which states that Yatra and she are just friends and that had nothing to do with the break. However, fanticos on the social networks follow involucrndola the colombian.

Topics



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here