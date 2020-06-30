In the midst of the voices, Vats, makes it clear that the difference of Danna Paola

Are already almost two months that the names of Danna Paola and Tini Stoessel are in a feud in the headlines of the media. The reason: the mexican is accused of being the reason for which argentina finished their loving relationship with Sebastian Yatra.

Since I was appointed as the third in the strife of a love triangle that no one has confirmed, Danna Paola launched indirect, which states that Yatra and she are just friends and that had nothing to do with the break. However, fanticos on the social networks follow involucrndola the colombian.

Related News

Tini Stoesselthat was limited to not appoint ms subject, has marked its position concentrndose in their projects. Also, recently, showed a photo in which revealed your true personality, which in turn has a detail very different from the mexican one.

It turns out that, while the singer Bad Reputation enjoy the show most of the time with makeup and a lot of the contract; of Vats love the style of the ms natural and relaxed. This does not mean that, once, when not to exchange and be Vats the product ms, but in general, argentina, it should be noted ms its simple beauty.

Both are two beautiful women and very talented. In addition, the two began to sing and actuacin. Ms all the entries with Yatrawithout a doubt, the two girls are two preciosuras.