Ignacio Baladán is the victim of insults on Instagram, after the presentation of his beautiful girlfriend, the model Angelle Folse | Photos | This is war | Show

Ignacio Baladán appeared on television for his mate, the model Angelle Folse. The new relationship of love led to cruel comments in social network Instagram.

At the beginning of the week, the guy actually Ignacio Baladán was invited to the show “In mouth” to present their work as a teacher in the pastry shop. During the interview he carried out, the driver of the space, Tula Rodriguezshe noticed that he was a curious person who accompanies the protagonist of “This is war”. The closer you realized that he was the mate of the uruguayan.

After months to keep the romance hidden, Ignacio Baladán confirmed that he is in a loving relationship with the beautiful model Angelle Folsethat came several times to Peru to be able to live with the guy of reality. The young actress Flavia Laos was one of the witnesses of that love, and even considered a friend after sharing several trips together.

YOU CAN SEE Tula Rodriguez tried to speak English with partner Ignacio Baladán and this happened [VIDEO]

The program revealed that they met when he made a trip to Miami, and from that time have not been separated. Their visit coincided with the meetings that he had with his friend María Pía Copello, who invited him to their family gatherings for the good relationship that she has with her husband and children.

After the presentation of Angelle Folse on the peruvian television, the chef, Ignacio Baladán shared a photo on her personal account Instagram we can see him next to his girlfriend. This publication has provoked reactions divided on the social network, some to support and enhance the romance, while others do not hesitate to leave the insults and provocations against the boy reality.

The relationship of love, of Angelle with Ignacio it would not be to the liking of many. Also, some users on Instagram has talked about the differences that exist between the two, calling the part of “This is war”, as a “man bad”.

The prediction of Reinaldo Dos Santos

The seer said in the full live program is in the model Angelle Folse try to live in Peru, close to the uruguayan.

As you recall, the ‘chocolatier’ lasts several years in the country and is one of the most important figures of the ‘This is War‘.