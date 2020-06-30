Francis Ngannou reveals the difficulties in his preparation for his fight at UFC 249

Now that everything is ready for Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik to deal with this Saturday’s UFC 249, not everything is happiness for the fighters of the billboard.

One of the most feared in the division, with all its weight UFC, Francis Ngannou he confessed the difficulty to stay focus for his fight against the surinamese in full pandemic of the coronavirus and the reprogramming of the billboards.

“Everything has been very complete, very frustrating. It is difficult to maintain the motivation and train every day not knowing if the fight will happen or not. Always desconfias if it will happen or not, and you have to maintain the same intensity for the fight”said Ngannou in an interview with MMA.

Ngannou he also explained that the process of cancellation or postponement of a meeting can cause a prejudice without dimension in the preparation of a fighter of the highest level. Not having a clear may impair the contribution the mental need for a fight of much importance.

“Between every cancellation of a new time, there is always a day in which, as if the fight was postponed, that’s why the cast, and our minds, that we don’t know what’s going to happen. A few days after that, they rescheduled another date, and you should recomponerte and return to the training”, self-confessed.

Forced to train in a scenario completely different from what is normal, because the number of coaches and team-mates equipment must be reduced in order to comply with the social isolation, the weight made it clear that his preparation is not the idea for a fight. For the striker, he has decided to continue with the fight to continue inside the event.

“The reality is that things are not as before. I just need to make it work in some way. I think we are all experiencing. This is not unique only to me. Therefore, all the fighters to do with this. Maybe someone has a better way of dealing with this, or a very very. It is strange. The conditions in which you would like to be, but, in the end, it remains a kind of challenge that can be ok. Therefore, we accept”, it is concluded.

The struggle between the weights full, the winner could be assured of the possibility to be the next challenger for the winner of the trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.