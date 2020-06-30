Find out what the door sign for you, from the hand of Josie Diez Canseco

ARIES: 20TH MAR – 19TH APR.: You have to be careful, because you could feel really attracted to someone you should not. Not to be impatient, the improvement of working conditions will be enough to be attentive to the opportunities. The number of successes, 7.

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20.: He speaks sincerely, and we need to understand to those who want to get to know him better before accepting it. The money that arrives unexpectedly help to improve your economy, handle well. The number of successes, 1.

GEMINI: 21 MAY – 21 JUN.: You are thoughtful, willing to take decisions in your love life, what are you going to do, do. It is a good day for the launch of the project of work of thought, resolve. The number of successes, 5.

CANCER: 22 JUNE – 21 AUG.: Today will be the emergence of a boy, but this time it will be the right person to find the security that you are looking for. You are going to take a course that you need for your work, decide. The number of successes, 21.

LEO: 22 JUL – 22 AUG.: Sentimentally it will be a day of plans for you to renew your enthusiasm, you’ll be able to realize your dreams. Today it is necessary to take quick decisions to move forward with your work. The number of successes, 3.

VIRGO: 23 AUGUST – 22 SEPT.: You need a moment of reflection from the moment that you have doubts about the person you want, have patience. You have the opportunity to achieve your goals, but decide to do so, you will do very well. The numbers of success, 15.

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23. 22 OCT.: You will notice that the distance that you made with your loved one that has served to strengthen their feelings. I know, reserved with your projects, you will avoid that envy of a third party alters the results. The number of successes, 6.

SCORPIO: 23 OCT – 22 NOV.: Emerging discussions on the points of view of what is just and unjust, of some of the attitudes in your love life. Guests can start the day with peace of mind, but a matter of the unexpected could stress, patience. The number of successes, 7.

SAGITTARIUS: 23 NOVEMBER – 22 DEC.: You can lead by your intuition in order to overcome the crisis of your love life, you’ll listen before you draw conclusions. Your work will give you satisfaction, to do your part to achieve success. The numbers of success, 20.

CAPRICORN: DEC 23 – JAN 21.: Today, your imagination will give a touch of joy and adventure that will change things. To continue efforts to reach your goals, the problems will not be problems to overcome. The numbers of success, 10.

AQUARIUS: 22 JAN – 17 FEB.: Keep in mind the strength of your feelings toward the person loved, and the wait will be bearable, and patience. Will be trusted with an important project, do not be afraid, the coverage of all the expectations. The number of successes, 8.

FISH: 18 FEB – 19 MAR.: Do you not know that you feel for the friend who is always close to you, you will be asked for your presence, analyze. Use your energy to work on your projects, the results will be excellent. The numbers of success, 19.

JOSIE DIEZ CANSECO

