Fans of Kylie Jenner thought that your fashion cover with Flocks, was false

2020 could be the year of a pandemic, but only prevents that Kylie Jenner to live your life. The world has always been obsessed with the KarJenner younger many many years ago, and let the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) prevents you from publishing content. While Jenner has been in the house more in the last few months, his new dwelling, multi-million-dollar offers the perfect backdrop for endless photo sessions. In fact, Jenner recently did a photo shoot for Vogue with her daughter in the comfort of your own home.

Travis Scott, Flocks of Webster and Kylie Jenner | Tommaso Boddi / . for Netflix

Even if Jenner has broken the mandate of California to stay home so many times, most recently, to celebrate her best friend, the 23rd birthday of Anastasia Karanikolaou), has tried to maintain the illusion that it will remain in your home. Recently, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics visited your page on Instagram to announce that she and her daughter were on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia.

Kylie Jenner gets new cover of Vogue in Czechoslovakia Instagram

The latest issue of Vogue Czechoslovakia, called Bedtime Stories, presents, Jenner, and her two year old daughter in the midst of them. The reality tv star, and the Flocks are the princesses of success, while the other half of the magazines presented to the model, Eva Herzigova, who is the evil Queen. Due to social distancing, Jenner and her daughter were interviewed and photographed with the zoom in the comfort of your own home.

View this post on Instagram Nové pohádkové číslo #VogueCS najdete již zítra na stáncích.Chtěli byste #Kylie #Flocks doručit first domů? Objednejte na Vogue.cz. Link to the v-BIO. – You can find the new #Fable #Problem #VogueCzechoslovakia in the stands tomorrow. Do you want to #KylieAndStormi be delivered to your home? Order in Vogue.cz. Link in BIO. – #VogueCS #DoubleIssue #OnlyInPrint # 24thEdition #BedtimeStory by #KylieAndStormi #BedtimeStories – Video: @_mtsse, photo: @morellibrothers, creative Director: @kralicek, styling: @albamelendo, koordinátorka stylingu: @killjak, jakjajajajajajajajajajajaja -up: @makeupbyariel s produkty @kyliecosmetics, vlasy: @jesushair for @ogxbeautyuk (@thewallgroup), produkce: @folabiquadri (@thequadrigroup), postprodukce: @cristianbuonomo A publication shared by Vogue Czechoslovakia (@vogueczechoslovakia) on 17 June 2020 at 2:06 am PDT

“#OnceUponATime, princess #KylieJenner was born in the family, the more views of the world. It has become the #Influencers the most powerful on the planet, the mother of Flocks, a #BeautyMogul, and it seems that everything you want becomes reality. While Kylie and the Flocks were quarantined in his home in Los Angeles, @morellibrothers photographed exclusively for #VogueCS through a call Zoom. If you prefer to #fairy-Tales about princesses success or queens of evil, even telling them. If we believe that the world can be a better place, it will become one ”, Vogue Czechoslovakia subtituló the photos of mother and daughter.

The star of “KUWTK,” write a message of love to your daughter, Flocks

Of course, Jenner also shared the photo on their feed of Instagram. The fans were particularly enamored of the message that was written on the Flocks. “Love this little baby that I want to explode … sometimes I look at her and I cry knowing that I will never again be so small. Who knew that something so small could occupy the greater part of his heart? God did not make a mistake with your storm child ⛈ behind-the-scenes shooting @vogueczechoslovakia,” wrote Jenner on her daughter.

But, even if fans of Jenner liked very much the image of the young billionaire and his daughter, many of them assumes that his cover of Vogue are false. As there is currently a Vogue on the Challenge of the Internet, many people believed that Jenner was involved in this. For clarity, the Vogue Challenge was created by the creators of black people were under-represented and overlooked in the mainstream media. The challenge has been co-opted by other people, influential people and also some celebrities.

Fans of Jenner believed that the magazine cover is fake

“Oh, is this true? I thought that one of the characters, she made this for the #voguechallenge, “ wrote one person in the subtitles of Jenner after she revealed the cover of Vogue. “I do, then this is not the #VogueChallenge ?! This is legitimate? 😂 Yasssss! 👏 chimed in another person. Given the orientation of the image and the moment, you can certainly understand why people might think that the cover of Vogue Jenner was fake. But, there is no need to pretend to be on the cover of a magazine, when it was given the privilege many times.