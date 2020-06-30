eye very with Lily Collins

The step that I gave for the feast of the Vanity Fair post-Oscars, with a beautiful dress of blue lace with a lovely neckline on the back. But I have already had his eye on for a long period of time. And I think that deserves a Girls, because we are tired of see always the same thing, and we want new faces. You’ll see how the style of Lily Collins do you like like me:





Dazzling on the red carpet

The trick that shows us the back of the dress more interesting that the front is already used at another time. For example, with this gorgeous dress in black and white Paule Ka worn in the Costume Designers Guild Awards. A dress long, black and straight forward.

With a beautiful white ribbon behind. I Tachán!

Sometimes it is a bit of a gothic air, as in the The British Fashion Awardsan opportunity that she used to introduce her new boyfriend.

The great companies do not resist him. From Valentinopassing by Louis Vuitton and in the arrival Chaneleveryone wants to dress her.

The young actress, daughter of musician Phil Collins, was the star of a film about snow white Mirror, Mirror. The proof that the girl has personality, is that, despite his young age, it may seem a vestidazo of Zac Posen like this that any other is eating everything.

Another sign of their regular events: Alexander McQueenwhat has been said, the girl has good taste and above choose dresses out of the ordinary.

Only in the aspect of the street

It is not yet sufficiently famous to have many watch street of it, but it seems that the girl promises.

Simplicity, but with some detail that makes it unique, such as the bowler hat, the lips in the shade cherry, or manicure black. We will keep you informed.

Pictures | Gtres

