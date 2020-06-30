Do not skimp on anything!!! The sisters Jenner vacacionaron in a luxurious building Of 8 thousand euros per night!!!

Kylie Jenner it is one of the celebrities most money in the world. And everything that he has had in 21 years, for what has become the multi-billion dollar youngest in history.

It is for this reason that the the american socialite do not skimp on the expense, in any circumstance, and highlight their luxury cars and property, and even the clothes and accessories you own.

However, what caught the attention in recent times is the incredible palace that Kylie decided to spend your holidays.

A couple of weeks ago, the the daughter of Kris Jenner boasted of the property on which he spent his free time: rosalita happens, a building that has been rented through Airbnb, and has a value of 8810 euros per night!!!

The lavish apartment is located in the Bahamas, and, as he was known, is one of the most expensive on the island, offering a breathtaking view of the Caribbean Sea, and has a capacity of 12 people).

The former Travis Scott went to rosalita stands for in the company of his daughter Flocks, her sister Kendall and her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, with those who have taken the opportunity to flaunt her incredible figure.

Without a doubt, Kylie Jenner has known well how to win his fortune, but he also made it clear that she is an expert of spend when necessary.