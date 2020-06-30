Did the angels of Victoria’s Secret’s invade Colorado?

Each year, the top model of Victoria’s Secret move to roll the announcement that months after we will see on television. But social networks make it ever more difficult surprises, and keep this shoot a secret becomes even more complex.

Thanks to the creative director, Victoria’s Secret Edward Razekwe know that the production have participated in “13 angels, 2 photographers, a team of over 100 people, and an incredible director… and a ranch of 80 million dollars.”. But this is not the first time that the company has a display of this caliber every year, many angels have moved to another country to shoot this ad.

Bay has been in charge of rolling the announcement of the star next to the top models Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Candice Swanepoel, Lais Ribeiro and Marta Hunt. The team of angels have spent the weekend in the countryside Aspen, Coloradosurrounded by lakes, trees, and even puppies husky) .

And all of them have filled their social networks with photographs, which-together or separately – look pants with fringes, hats and boots style cowgirl, look total denim … and, on several occasions, even photographed riding their horses.