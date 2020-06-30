Dana White announces the fight card of UFC 249, and dates of upcoming events

The afternoon of this FridayUFC president Dana White made a transmission with a journalist ESPN’s Brett Okamoto in Instagram to announce the undercard of UFC 249 (9 May). White he also announced three events after the event: 13 ,16 and 23 May.

All events will be behind closed doors and without the public to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The preliminary bill are the following:

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis (preliminary highlights)

Alexey Oleynik against “No one Wants to

Carla Esparza vs Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

Vicente Luque vs Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs Sam Alvey

The 6 June is expected at an event in The UFC is the Apex GYM of Las Vegas, Nevada. The plan is that the Athletic Commission Nevada approve the event.

Whitealso referred to Okamoto that is working for events UFC in Fight Island in June.

In the live broadcast of Instagram, White he said that the fighters who don’t fight if you need to give priority to your health.

“If you do not want to fight, you must not do it” said White.

“Our programming will be returning on the 9th of May”said White. “We are back in business”.

The posters of the upcoming dates will be announced shortly.

UFC 249 it will be held in the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. It was hoped that the event will be organized andl 18 April but after the request of the executives ESPN and Disney you put out a poster.