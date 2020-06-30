Cesaro made an open challenge on NXT UK Acquisition: Cardiff

Ivan Beas – PUBLISHED 31/08/2019 AT 18:47

Cesaro fight on NXT UK Acquisition: Cardiff. The fighter announced in a video posted by the official Twitter account of NXT UNITED kingdom, which confirms that the challenge will be open for the event, which will be held Saturday afternoon from the capital city of Wales.

Cesaro already mentioned a couple of weeks ago, that would have made a visit to the british division during their main event of this Saturday. On his arrival, has confirmed that he will fight.

NXT UK Acquisition, will haveto perform this Saturday, August 31 from the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network and on SoloWrestling.com we will make a special report of the event, written by our editor-Miguel Uceda. Then, I leave you with the bill.

The championship of the United Kingdom of WWE

WALTER (c) vs Tyler Bate

NXT women’s championship and the UNITED kingdom

Toni Storm (c) vs. Kay Lee Ray

Triple Threat for the Championship in Pairs of the NXT UNITED kingdom

Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) (c) vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster vs Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang)

Last Man Standing

Dave Mastiff vs Joe Coffey

Noam Dar against Travis Banks

Open challenge from Cesaro on NXT UNITED kingdom

