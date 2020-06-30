Billboard and time: UFC 249 is the official

The UFC will return with all his force, on 9 may, as confirmed by the company itself. The company that owns the octagon will be delayed UFC event 249 and put in two game titles.

Dana White, UFC president, has announced that it is finally time for the UFC event 249 will be held at the VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, united States.

“I can’t wait to deliver the biggest fights for the fans,” White said in a press release. “I want to say a big thank you to the Mayor, Lenny Curry, the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and the Executive Director of the Boxing Commission of the State of Florida, Patrick Cunningham, to do this, and gives us a place to put these amazing billboards, as well as our media partners, including ESPN and ESPN+, to bring the fans. My computer is ready to begin and the fighters are happy to be back in the octagon with these events.”

In the meantime, the Boxing Commission of the State of Florida, to oversee the event pointed to by the its Executive Director, Patrick Cunningham, that “the Commission of the State of Florida and the Department of business and Professional Regulation have been in continuous coordination with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to identify options to bring the UFC to Florida for the upcoming events.”

“Florida welcomes the UFC for the Sunshine State, and our commission is ready to sanction the events that will take place the days 9, 13 and 16 may. Implemented the protocols of health and safety to ensure the safety and well-being of all the people who help make these events possible. With this function, given a triple of events the UFC in may, in Florida, continues to develop a strong partnership with the UFC, which lays the groundwork for more opportunities that we expect that the UFC will choose to organize in our state in the coming months”, after the declaration of the Commission.

The main event of UFC 249 will be a title fight for the interim lightweight division between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, where the winner will unify the title against Khabib Nurmagomedov at the end of this year.

Also, Henry Madrid will make his title bantamweight in the match against former champion Dominick Cruz to return to action for the first time, in less than four years.

Finally, the poster will have several battles are very attractive as their revenge in the light between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis and Francis Ngannou before Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Here we leave you the full slate and your respective schedule for you to plan and enjoy all the action of UFC 249.

UFC 249

9 may

Billboard Stars

22:00 hours of Chile; to the hours 23:00 of Argentina, 21:00, Mexico and Peru.

From The Title Light: Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje

The Title of Weight Rooster: Henry Madrid (C) vs Dominick Cruz

Heavy Weight: Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Feather-Weight: Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar

Heavy Weight: Greg Hardy vs Yorgan De Castro

The Board’s Preliminary

20:00, Chile; 21:00 Argentina 19:00 hours Mexico and Peru.

Light Weight: Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis

Heavy Weight: “No One Wants To vs Aleksei Oleinik

Weight Women Straw: Carla Esparza vs Michelle Waterson

Welterweight: Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs Uriah Hall

The Board’s Preliminary Fight Pass

18:15 hours from Chile; 19:15 hours in Argentina; 17:15 hours Mexico and Peru.

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs Niko Price

Feather-Weight: Bryce Mitchell vs Carlo Rosa

Light Heavyweight: Ryan Spann vs Sam Alvey

