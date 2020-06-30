Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will face off tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw

Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 27/04/2020 AT 19:35

The WWE has announced, via an official statement on their website, that this night there will be a triple threat on Monday Night Raw. Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszlerthree of the participants that will be present in the ladder match Money in the Bank, they will compete among them to obtain the trust of the front of the fight that could decide his future in the coming months.

“The three women have been dominant in the last few weeks, and everyone will bring their devastating style in this great trial of strength. Surely, try to punish their future opponents and leave them injured before they risk everything in the WWE Money in the Bank“WWE has written in the official press release.

Money in the Bank will be held next may 10 2020 in the offices of the WWE in Connecticut. To fight the female of the scales, has announced the presence of Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler from Raw and Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans for the part of SmackDown. Carmella and Mandy Rose will battle it out next Friday to fill the last square.

For the show tonight, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins see their faces again, this time to sign the contract that will make official the fight to Money in The Bank for the Championship of the WWE. On the Night of Monday, and the Messiah, and attacked the champion a couple of weeks ago and from that time began to be managed in a fight for the title.

Sebastian Martinez

Webmaster Solowrestling, excomentarista in Neox and OBJECTIVE, passionate about WWE and wrestling