Announced the fate of the free agents from the Draft as the WWE

The agents that were left during the Project, the WWE already have a destination.
Last Friday, the WWE has started with the Project, which lasted until Monday. In these two days, we could see some interesting new brands, such as the arrival of Bray Wyatt on SmackDown. But most of the superstar, he had already had a set destination, but many others were still free agents without a clear target, but now it is not so, and the WWE has announced that the fate of these superstars who were not selected in the Draft
Superstar coming to Raw
- No Way Jose
- Mojo Rawley
- Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins
- Peyton Royce and Billie Kay
- Sarah Logan
Superstar coming to SmackDown
- Luke Harper
- Cesaro
- Drake Maverick
- Sonya Deville & Mandy Pink
- Dana Brooke
Let us also remember that, last night, during the WWE backstage in FS1, the WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss and Nikki the Cross would become part of the roster of SmackDown.
Then we leave a list with the roster final:
|RAW
|SMACKDOWN
| Seth Rollins
Charlotte Flair
Andrade & Zelina Vega
Kabuki Warriors
Rusev
Aleister Black
Cedric Alexander
Humberto Carrillo
Erick Rowan
Buddy Murphy
Jinder Mahal
R-Truth
Samoa Joe
Akira Tozawa
Shelton Benjamin
Rey Mysterio
Titus O’neil
Liv Morgan
Becky Lynch
AJ Styles & O. C.
Drew McIntyre
Randy Orton
Ricochet
Bobby Lopez
Kevin Owens
Natalya
The Viking Raiders
The Road To Profits
No Way Jose
Mojo Rawley
Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins
Peyton Royce and Billie Kay
Sarah Logan
| Brock Lesnar
The New Day
Daniel Bryan
Bayley
Shinsuke Nakamura & Samy Rt
Ali
Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler
Carmella
The Miz
King Corbin
Chad Gable
Elias
Roman Reigns
Bray Wyatt
Sasha Banks
Braun Strowman
Lacey Evans
The Rebirth
Fight House Party
Heavy Machinery
Luke Harper
Cesaro
Drake Maverick
Sonya Deville & Mandy Pink
Dana Brooke
Alexa Bliss
Nikki Cross
This website uses cookies. I agree to continue.