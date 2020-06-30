Announced the fate of the free agents from the Draft as the WWE

The agents that were left during the Project, the WWE already have a destination.

Last Friday, the WWE has started with the Project, which lasted until Monday. In these two days, we could see some interesting new brands, such as the arrival of Bray Wyatt on SmackDown. But most of the superstar, he had already had a set destination, but many others were still free agents without a clear target, but now it is not so, and the WWE has announced that the fate of these superstars who were not selected in the Draft

Superstar coming to Raw

No Way Jose

Mojo Rawley

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

Sarah Logan

Superstar coming to SmackDown

Luke Harper

Cesaro

Drake Maverick

Sonya Deville & Mandy Pink

Dana Brooke

Let us also remember that, last night, during the WWE backstage in FS1, the WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss and Nikki the Cross would become part of the roster of SmackDown.

Then we leave a list with the roster final: