Anitta shows wiggles by the pool to promote new music: “Have you papapou today?”

The singer made a video to promote her new song

Anitta has a new bombastic launch that stopped social networks. The song “Descent Pro Play (Pa Pa Pa)” was successful even before its release, with several famous people enjoying the sound on social networks.

To further publicize her new hit, the singer published a video on Sunday night (28) dancing and enjoying a lot by the pool, impressing the crowd with her good form and taking the opportunity to show that she has the bronze in the day. “Have you popped today? #papapa ”, she joked in the caption.

The video posted on the social network earned more than 6.4 million views in less than a day and followers did not skimp on comments.

“Did they ever say that you are the queen of Brazil today?” Joked a follower. “Woman, I was going to sleep and you took my sleep away from this papapapapa”, commented another person, making people laugh. “You can’t deal with all this beauty,” said another.