Angel Di Maria tattoo “my story on my skin”

The the fashion of tattoos it is very widespread in the world of football, and the big professional players, with the exception of some, like Cristiano Ronaldo, they have a good part of your body completely “tailor-made”, with different artworks.

Angel Di Mariathe argentine footballer of Paris Saint Germain is one of those who has joined this party, and share with their followers on Instagram the the new tattoo was done.

The leg tattoos of Mary

The former player of Real Madrid has started to teach the tattoo already finished the leg, extending from the knee to the ankle, and that he himself explains that displays “my story on my skin”.

But in addition, as has completed the lower part of the leg, put hands to the work with the thigh. As has been shown, has made a huge tattoo on which you can read “the PIOUS”, without explaining the meaning, as his daughter is called My.