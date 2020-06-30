Adriana Lima enjoys the Carnival in Rio, together with the other angels of Victoria’s Secret

In full celebration of Carnival, there is one that charges a particular importance. The Rio de Janeiro it is one of the most emblematic of the world, so that Adriana Lima did not want to miss the opportunity of a trip to Brazil to experience these days of celebration and fun. In this way, the model carioca completely immersed in his spirit, in full Sambadrome, the famous garden where the performances of the samba schools. But it was not only. The Victoria’s Secret angel, featuring a very particular, his comrades of the profession Lais Ribeiro, and Jasmine Tookes.



VIEW GALLERY





A unique aspect that the dummy has not hesitated to share with his over 11 million followers through his account of Instagram. As if a parade of the prestigious lingerie brand,is involved, the models that made the track an improvised track on which they danced to the rhythm of the music, showing the shape of their sculpture. What is certain is that, thanks to its beautiful mise en scenes, the performance of the brand could be likened to a Carnival; the eye-catching and colorful clothing of the girls (which, sometimes, is made up of heavy structures and wiring) is very similar to some of the outfits seen in Rio de Janeiro.

Laish –responsible for wearing the luxurious ‘fantasy bra’ in the last show of the firm, in Shanghai – and Adriana, both born in the south american country, exercised as a perfect guest for Jasmine which, judging by their post on Instagram, for the first time in this festival. “This bomb brazilian I was dragged to the Carnival and can not wait till the night”written american, next to a photograph in which he appears together with his friend, dressed both with a pair of sexy ‘outfits full of fringe, feathers and sequins.

In recent years, Brazil seems to have become one of the main quarries of the models for Victoria’s Secret. In addition to the above Adriana and Lais, Alessandra Ambrosio, Izabel Goulart or, at the retreat, Gisele Bundchenamong others, are part of the so-called The team of Brazil and the exclusive brazilian club with their sensual silhouette and curvilinear have printed a particular character to the gateway. Bring joy in his veins and the samba seems to be the best training, face-to-face with the parade.



VIEW GALLERY



