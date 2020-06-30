▷ Nikki the Cross does not exclude to go to NXT UNITED kingdom • TurnHeelWrestling

Nikki Cross has talked about going to NXT UNITED kingdom.

Nikki Cross, in scotland, said in an interview with Metro UK, that would not mind to participate in NXT UNITED kingdom. The fighter, a current partner of Alexa Bliss, has competed in all of the brands of the WWE, except that in its british subsidiary. Nikki said that she would be happy, and the fans would certainly enjoy it a lot. For her, in NXT there is so much talent and is something that could happen in the future. He also said that the WWE does not know that it can happen and that is always good.

To her, I would like to participate in matches against fighters such as Kay Lee Ray and Isla Sunrise. On her friendship with Alexa Bliss, the young woman has argued that what needs to happen in the future, it should be natural and organic. Cross believes that what he has done has surprised the fans, but people liked it because it was seen as something natural and not too guionizado.

Remember that, as much Bliss Cross participated in the Royal Rumble, last month. In the same, both are helped as they could, trying to avoid the removal of the other. Bliss managed to hold out until half of the fight, at which point White Belair was able to delete it. Remember that the Cross has not yet reached any individual in the society.