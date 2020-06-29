WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Charlotte Flair wins the Battle Royal female

Joginder Mishra
POSTED on 27/01/2020 AT 01:42

Charlotte Flair got the victory to become the winner of the Battle Royal women held in the case in the Royal Rumble 2020. Flair entered at position 17, and endured until the end, taking on Shayna Baszler in the last instance. Flair was a couple of minutes to ringside and entered the bar.

A total of 30 superstars have participated, 7 of them previously announced. The superstar, the more time it has undergone in the ring was White Belair, while that has eliminated the most competitors, it was White Belair and Shayna Baszler, both with 8 deletions.

In total, they have participated to the following superstars: Charlotte Flair, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Natalya, White Belair, Wool, Mercedes Martinez, Liv Morgan, Molly Holly, Mandy Rose, Candice LeRae, Sonya Deville, But of sound mind, Mia Yim, tamina, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Naomi, Beth Phoenix, Toni Storm, Kelly Kelly, Xia Li, Zelina Vega, Shotzi Blackheart, Carmella, Tegan Nox, Santina Marella, and Shayna Baszler.

This year, we had a more detailed level of tracking of all the participantsincluding the number of participants who have been eliminated and the position in which they are inserted. During the next few hours we will continue to work on it, but you can see the result below:

Sebastian Martinez

Sebastian Martinez
Webmaster Solowrestling, excomentarista in Neox and OBJECTIVE, passionate about WWE and wrestling

