WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Charlotte Flair wins the Battle Royal female

Charlotte Flair got the victory to become the winner of the Battle Royal women held in the case in the Royal Rumble 2020. Flair entered at position 17, and endured until the end, taking on Shayna Baszler in the last instance. Flair was a couple of minutes to ringside and entered the bar.

A total of 30 superstars have participated, 7 of them previously announced. The superstar, the more time it has undergone in the ring was White Belair, while that has eliminated the most competitors, it was White Belair and Shayna Baszler, both with 8 deletions.

In total, they have participated to the following superstars: Charlotte Flair, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Natalya, White Belair, Wool, Mercedes Martinez, Liv Morgan, Molly Holly, Mandy Rose, Candice LeRae, Sonya Deville, But of sound mind, Mia Yim, tamina, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Naomi, Beth Phoenix, Toni Storm, Kelly Kelly, Xia Li, Zelina Vega, Shotzi Blackheart, Carmella, Tegan Nox, Santina Marella, and Shayna Baszler.

This year, we had a more detailed level of tracking of all the participants including the number of participants who have been eliminated and the position in which they are inserted. During the next few hours we will continue to work on it, but you can see the result below:

Alexa Blis Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 1

White Belair Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 2

Molly Holly Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 3

Nikki Cross Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 4

Wool Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 5

Mercedes Martinez Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 6

Liv Morgan Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 7

Wool Delete: Liv Morgan

Eliminations: 0

Liv Morgan Delete: Wool

Eliminations: 1

Mandy Rose Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 8

Candice LeRae Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 9

Molly Holly Delete: White Belair

Eliminations: 0

Sonya Deville Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 10

Mercedes Martinez Delete: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Eliminations: 0

Kairi Healthy Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 11

My Yim Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 12

Nikki Cross Delete: White Belair

Eliminations: 0

Mandy Rose Delete: White Belair

Eliminations: 1

Sonya Deville Delete: White Belair

Eliminations: 1

Dana Brooke Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 13

Candice LeRae Delete: White Belair

Eliminations: 0

Kairi Healthy Delete: Alexa Bliss

Eliminations: 0

Tamina Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 14

Tamina Delete: White Belair

Eliminations: 0

Dakota Kai Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 15

My Yim Delete: Alexa Bliss

Eliminations: 0

Chelsea Green Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 16

Dakota Kai Delete: Chelsea Green

Eliminations: 0

Chelsea Green Delete: Alexa Bliss

Eliminations: 0

Dana Brooke Delete: White Belair

Eliminations: 0

Alexa Bliss Delete: White Belair

Eliminations: 3

Charlotte Flair Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 17

Naomi Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 18

Beth Phoenix Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 19

Toni Storm Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 20

White Belair Delete: Charlotte Flair

Eliminations: 8

Kelly Kelly Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 21

Sarah Logan Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 22

Sarah Logan Delete: Charlotte Flair

Eliminations: 0

Kelly Kelly Delete: Charlotte Flair

Eliminations: 0

Natalya Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 23

Xia Li Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 24

Zelina Vega Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 25

Shotzi Blackheart Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 26

Carmella Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 27

Tegan Nox Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 28

Santina Marella Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 29

Santina Marella Delete: Santina Marella

Eliminations: 1

Shayna Baszler Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match. 30

Xia Li Delete: Shayna Baszler

Eliminations: 0

Tegan Nox Delete: Shayna Baszler

Eliminations: 0

Shotzi Blackheart Delete: Shayna Baszler

Eliminations: 0

Zelina Vega Delete: Shayna Baszler

Eliminations: 0

Carmella Delete: Shayna Baszler

Eliminations: 0

Toni Storm Delete: Shayna Baszler

Eliminations: 0

Naomi Delete: Shayna Baszler

Eliminations: 0

Natalya Eliminated By: Beth Phoenix

Eliminations: 0

Beth Phoenix Delete: Shayna Baszler

Eliminations: 1

Shayna Baszler Delete: Charlotte Flair

Eliminations: 8

Charlotte Flair Deletions: 4

