WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Charlotte Flair wins the Battle Royal female

Charlotte Flair got the victory to become the winner of the Battle Royal women held in the case in the Royal Rumble 2020. Flair entered at position 17, and endured until the end, taking on Shayna Baszler in the last instance. Flair was a couple of minutes to ringside and entered the bar.
A total of 30 superstars have participated, 7 of them previously announced. The superstar, the more time it has undergone in the ring was White Belair, while that has eliminated the most competitors, it was White Belair and Shayna Baszler, both with 8 deletions.
In total, they have participated to the following superstars: Charlotte Flair, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Natalya, White Belair, Wool, Mercedes Martinez, Liv Morgan, Molly Holly, Mandy Rose, Candice LeRae, Sonya Deville, But of sound mind, Mia Yim, tamina, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Naomi, Beth Phoenix, Toni Storm, Kelly Kelly, Xia Li, Zelina Vega, Shotzi Blackheart, Carmella, Tegan Nox, Santina Marella, and Shayna Baszler.
This year, we had a more detailed level of tracking of all the participantsincluding the number of participants who have been eliminated and the position in which they are inserted. During the next few hours we will continue to work on it, but you can see the result below:
Alexa Blis
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
1
White Belair
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
2
Molly Holly
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
3
Nikki Cross
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
4
Wool
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
5
Mercedes Martinez
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
6
Liv Morgan
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
7
Wool
Delete: Liv Morgan
Eliminations: 0
Liv Morgan
Delete: Wool
Eliminations: 1
Mandy Rose
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
8
Candice LeRae
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
9
Molly Holly
Delete: White Belair
Eliminations: 0
Sonya Deville
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
10
Mercedes Martinez
Delete: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
Eliminations: 0
Kairi Healthy
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
11
My Yim
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
12
Nikki Cross
Delete: White Belair
Eliminations: 0
Mandy Rose
Delete: White Belair
Eliminations: 1
Sonya Deville
Delete: White Belair
Eliminations: 1
Dana Brooke
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
13
Candice LeRae
Delete: White Belair
Eliminations: 0
Kairi Healthy
Delete: Alexa Bliss
Eliminations: 0
Tamina
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
14
Tamina
Delete: White Belair
Eliminations: 0
Dakota Kai
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
15
My Yim
Delete: Alexa Bliss
Eliminations: 0
Chelsea Green
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
16
Dakota Kai
Delete: Chelsea Green
Eliminations: 0
Chelsea Green
Delete: Alexa Bliss
Eliminations: 0
Dana Brooke
Delete: White Belair
Eliminations: 0
Alexa Bliss
Delete: White Belair
Eliminations: 3
Charlotte Flair
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
17
Naomi
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
18
Beth Phoenix
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
19
Toni Storm
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
20
White Belair
Delete: Charlotte Flair
Eliminations: 8
Kelly Kelly
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
21
Sarah Logan
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
22
Sarah Logan
Delete: Charlotte Flair
Eliminations: 0
Kelly Kelly
Delete: Charlotte Flair
Eliminations: 0
Natalya
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
23
Xia Li
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
24
Zelina Vega
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
25
Shotzi Blackheart
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
26
Carmella
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
27
Tegan Nox
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
28
Santina Marella
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
29
Santina Marella
Delete: Santina Marella
Eliminations: 1
Shayna Baszler
Makes his entrance in the Royal Rumble Match.
30
Xia Li
Delete: Shayna Baszler
Eliminations: 0
Tegan Nox
Delete: Shayna Baszler
Eliminations: 0
Shotzi Blackheart
Delete: Shayna Baszler
Eliminations: 0
Zelina Vega
Delete: Shayna Baszler
Eliminations: 0
Carmella
Delete: Shayna Baszler
Eliminations: 0
Toni Storm
Delete: Shayna Baszler
Eliminations: 0
Naomi
Delete: Shayna Baszler
Eliminations: 0
Natalya
Eliminated By: Beth Phoenix
Eliminations: 0
Beth Phoenix
Delete: Shayna Baszler
Eliminations: 1
Shayna Baszler
Delete: Charlotte Flair
Eliminations: 8
Charlotte Flair
Deletions: 4
