WWE RAW: Liv Morgan’s Makeover is promoted during broadcasts of the show

By Nicolas Lafferriere – POSTED on 10/12/2019 AT 03:33

During the transmission of Monday Night RAW through the Network, in the UNITED states, has confirmed the return of Liv Morgan for the programming of the WWE must be made within the next couple of weeks.

Morgan was the subject of a brief announcement video in which they announced the “Liv Morgan’s MakeOver” soon. The WWE superstars do not appear in the programming of the company, from the month of July on SmackDown, where it fell to Charlotte Flair in comparison in front of the cameras of the show blue in 2019. After that battle, the former member of the Riott Team took a microphone and said that he would be back with his “true face” as soon as possible.

Liv Morgan has been under contract with the company starting in 2014. After a race, worthy of note in NXT, the fighter rose to the roster in the main in the year 2017, to integrate “The Riott Team” with Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott. The team was separated during the Superstar ShakeUp 2019, and later on in the Project the same year Liv Morgan was the last superstar selected to the roster of Monday Night RAW.

