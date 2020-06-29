WWE Money in The Bank 2020: it is possible lighting billboard

Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 17/04/2020 AT 11:41
In spite of everything that is happening at the global level with the pandemic coronavirus, the WWE is moving forward with their weekly performances, and planning to conduct its next PPV: Money in the Bank. The classic case is characterized by the struggles of the stairs, and it is scheduled for the 10th of may at the Performance Center.
Up to that time, was just announced two fights of stairsone male and one female, where the superstars of Raw and SmackDown batallarán be done with the briefcase. Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have qualified for the combat of women stairs, and tonight on SmackDown, we will visit the first ranked by the side of the roster blue.
Dave Meltzer, a reporter for the Wrestling Observer, has published, in its latest newsletter that Carmella and Dana Brooke join forces to face Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss in the fight for the Championship of the women of the couples of WWE. This would mean that Naomi will be the woman that qualifies for the combat of stairs, Money in the Bank.
The board says the WWE Money in The Bank
WWE Money in The Bank Ladder Match male
Daniel Bryan vs Aleister Black vs Buddy Murphy vs the Apollo Crews vs 2 competitors to be announced
WWE Money in The Bank Ladder Match women’s
Asuka vs Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler vs Naomi vs two participants announced
Championship of the WWE
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins
The championship of the Universal WWE
Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt
The league of women of SmackDown
Bayley (c) vs Tamina
Women’s championship pair of the WWE
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Carmella and Dana Brooke
Championship in pairs of the Raw materials
Street Profits (c) vs. The Viking Raiders
Championship in pairs of SmackDown
The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day against The Use
