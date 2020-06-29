WWE announces the lists of the Project of RAW and SmackDown

By Gin Malkavar – POSTED on 11/10/2019 AT 00:48

WWE has announced during the today to the lists of talents at the disposal of the Project 2019. In this way, the company McMahon to organize the talents that will be able to select every day both RAW and SmackDown to be a part of their divisions.

The Project will start on Friday, October 11, in SmackDown in Las Vegas and will conclude on Monday 14 SUBJECTS from Denver. Each day there will be a number of talents that the manager to be of another brand will be able to choose as add-ons. Then, someone from RAW materials such as Becky Lynch will be available for purchase this Friday, according to the calendar, while other talent from SmackDown as The New Day may be elected from Monday’s RAW, to be able to call the one or the other brand.

It is worth to remember the rules governed by the WWE, where RAW, you can choose three talents at a time, while SmackDown is only twoproportional to the hours that last for every show. In the case where you only want a talent of a team, you will be able to choose, individually, separating the group.

Then we leave you with the full list:

The talent available on Friday, October 11, on Friday Night SmackDown:

Becky Lynch (the Champion of Women, RAW)

Roman Reigns

The O. C (u.s. Champion, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson)

“The Devil” Bray Wyatt

Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton

Sasha Banks

Ricochet

Braun Strowman

Bobby Lopez

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Lacey Evans

The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar)

The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) (Samples of a couple of SmackDown)

Natalya

The Road to Profits (Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins)

Fight House Party (Kalisto, Great Metalik and Lince Dorado)

Cesaro

Kevin Owens

Humberto Carrillo

Akira Tozawa

Without A Face, Without

Eric Young

EC3

Chad Gable

Heath Slater

Drew Gulak

The B-Team (Bo Dallas Curtis Axel)

Tamina

The talent available Monday, October 14 Monday Night RAW:

Seth Rollins (Champion Universal WWE)

Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion)

Charlotte Flair (Champion of the Women of SmackDown)

Shinsuke Nakamura (Intercontinental Champion)

Sami Got A Little

Titus O’neil

Aleister Black

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big e and Xavier Woods)

Daniel Bryan

Bayley

Luke Harper

Erick Rowan

The Miz

Ali

King Corbin

Elias

Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode (Champions of pair of RAW)

Samoa Joe

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Healthy) (Samples of a couple of the WWE)

Rusev

Cedric Alexander

Rey Mysterio

R-Truth (Champion 24/7)

Carmella

AOP (Akam and Pray)

Heavy machinery (Tucker and Otis)

Apollo Crews

Andrade

Liv Morgan

Jinder Mahal

Buddy Murphy

Mojo Rawley

No Way José

Dana Brooke

Shelton Benjamin

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce)

Sarah Logan

Fire and Desire (Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville)

Drake Maverick

