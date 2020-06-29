True Thompson is like all of us when it comes to mon – E! Online Latin

True Thompson it is a theme with the Monday, almost like the rest of the mortals that inhabit this planet.

There is no person who does not suffer when the weekend is over, and it is True, is no exception. This Monday, Khloe Kardashian he has shown the world the reaction of his daughter at the beginning of the week, and it’s great. “Happy Sunnnn … wait, wait, mom, is wrong, is Monday. I’m sorry, happy Monday, Child is True,” says Khloé to the small.

In the photos, wearing a swimsuit and a pair of sunglasses in the color pink. However, when you hear the word Monday, their reaction totally changes. For the final photo, the Real seems to be a bit annoying. Thus, it became for all of us… Beautiful!