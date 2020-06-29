The suicide venezuelan actor Miami, after the strong depression from quarantine

The young man was one of the participants of the popular reality television show in which their behavior seemed totally normal and no signs of sadness or discomfort of some kind.

Your ‘love’ in the show, not the late to share some emotional words to his companion, with whom he lived much of romantic moments, while he fascinated.

That’s sad rip …. Miguel one of the love of Pia … has participated in the program @enamorandonosusa I know that he took his life ….apparently he has had depression problems ….,people seriously need to be more fences and the slope of their friends and family , many were left alone in their houses, and in their anguish and anxiety ,and I say q a friend is going through something similar with depression in this quarantine

“I am very interested why a young man full of life deserves to live; and to overcome the pain and sadness of life,” he wrote in one of his publications. “Depression and mental health is as important as physical health. Every head is a world, you never know what you’re going through, and more when they decided to close with him,” he shared.

The only thing that separates us from death, is the time. And when someone goes so early on leads us to reflect on the value of life. …The loss of a loved one, a friend or someone we have met; it hurts me and I don’t understand. ..The only thing that comforts us is the fact that he is now in a better place of us; I hope that time is our best consolation to the family, friends and all who knew him and wanted to. …Are so concerned because of a young man full of life deserves to live; and to overcome the pain and sorrow you live in. And even more so when the same person has his own life, but we should never judge those who, they just want to end their pain; most do not with their lives. …Depression and mental health is as important as physical health. Every head is a world, you never know what you’re going through, and more when they decided to close in on him. This type of tragedies irreparable reminds us that if we feel so we should seek psychological help, and what is more important to seek God. …This country is a very big challenge for us immigrants, not all are prepared emotionally to live alone, in a hard city like New York. ..God loves you, no matter what you’ve done, no matter how many times you are wrong, no matter how many times you fail…God loves you and forgives just as any human being can do. FIRST, SEEK REFUGE IN GOD AND THEN TO MAN. ..In God everything is possible, in him everything you go over. NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE TO GOD…rest in Peace Michael. That God will be your Glory!!! View this post on Instagram The only thing that separates us from death, is the time. And when someone goes so early on leads us to reflect on the value of life. . . . The loss of a loved one, a friend or someone we have met; it hurts me and I don’t understand. . . The only thing that comforts us is the fact that he is now in a better place of us; I hope that time is our best consolation to the family, friends and all who knew him and wanted to. . . . I’m so interested in because of a young man full of life deserves to live; and to overcome the pain and sorrow you live in. And even more so when the same person has his own life, but we should never judge those who, they just want to end their pain; most do not with their lives. . . . Depression and mental health is as important as physical health. Every head is a world, you never know what you’re going through, and more when they decided to close in on him. This type of tragedies irreparable reminds us that if we feel so we should seek psychological help, and what is more important to seek God. . . . This country is a very big challenge for us immigrants, not all are prepared emotionally to live alone, in a hard city like New York. . . God loves you, no matter what you’ve done, no matter how many times you are wrong, no matter how many times you fail. . . God loves you and forgives just as any human being can do. FIRST, SEEK REFUGE IN GOD AND THEN TO MAN. . . In God everything is possible, in him everything you go over. FOR GOD NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE. . . Rest in Peace Michael. That God will be your Glory!!! A post shared from PIA INCA (@pia_inca) on Apr 10, 2020 at 10:23am PDT

A terrible fact that has to be caught for all those who knew him to be a guy full of young people. One of the many cases that leads you to think about what you are doing wrong. A few months ago, he was the presenter of the “Island of Love”, Caroline Flackin England, that has taken life in their own apartment.

He committed suicide with a Participant of the Reality Show Enamorándonos the USA, was a Lawyer for a Venezuelan!! Unfortunately, Miguel Angel Sanchez, rest in peace. This Show has had a lot of problems and participants, in my opinion, are exposed to a series of criticisms, the bullying, and you have to be very strong for this show with the opinions of the Social Network, many of the ex-Big Brother ends with Psychologists!!

On this occasion, the fact of being a witness of a pandemic brutal as the coronavirus that prevents you from leaving the house, socialise and live a normal life, was able to influence the terrible result of Miguel. Rest in peace.