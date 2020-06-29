The one that worried? Kim Kardashian talks about her relationship sister Khloe and Tristan

Apparently the issues and concerns that are pursuing the sisters Kardashian all the time, so it was, then, the betrayal of Tristan Thompson with Jordyn Woods for Khloe.

And as has been demonstrated in the advances of a new chapter of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, Kim express your concern for what is happening with the sister and the basketball player.

In the midst of what happened, the owner of KKW Beauty assists where Malika Haqq to speak of the relationship of the mother of True with the athlete, and all the bad moments that happened to you, because of unbelief that this has done to her.

The meeting between the star and Malika given, then, that it is a medium, which has met in Bali, Indonesia, I said a couple of Tristan had “the fear” and I went through many moments of mistrust with her boyfriend.

“We had many readings and all have been very strange”manifest Kim for Malika. “And then the latter said to him that he had a lot of pain in your heart, because your man actually had hurt. And she said to go from one side to the other and it is not possible to take a decision in the relationship and I also feel that.”

You may be interested in: bye-bye long hair! Kim Kardashian and change your look

After telling what happened in the become readers best psychic for the best friend Khloe, Kim start to search for more information to know how is your sister emotionally.

“I think I always worried about Khloé”adds the pair of Kanye West while it is registered, pointing out that: “Of course, everything that has happened, I do not think that you simply can not forget!”.

At the same time, the celebrity shows his concern for his sister saying that it is not easy to have a relationship with the audience, and that for her it is not right that Khloe you must take care of all that he has done Thompson.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByKV0uznYyo(/embed)

Don’t stop reading: This made Kim Kardashian for anyone to use the name of his son, the Psalm, the West

¡Ponte al día news, entertainment, entertainment, music, fashion, film, tv, celebrities and much more! Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as @CanalRCN and do not forget to comment and share with our HT #SuperLike.