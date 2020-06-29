The new HBO series the successor of True Detective

Perry Mason is the new series of HBO it opens today, June 21. Set in 1932 in Los Angeles, a shrewd lawyer takes on the most important case of his career. The story is inspired by the literary work of Erle Stanley Gardner, and is not a reboot of the series with the same name from the 60s.

The series begins with the death of a child, after being kidnapped from his parents ‘ home. The police accuses the mother of the small (Gayle Rankin) for the terrible crime, and it is there when you enter Perry to exercise his defense in court.

The primary role of the program is interpreted by the Matthew Rhys (Americans). From what is known, he gives in the first chapters the impression of being a sort of anti-hero wrapped in a spiral of self-destruction in the style of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini in The Sopranos), Don Draper (Jon Hamm Mad Men) or Walter White (Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad). However, as you progress in this fiction, the character of Mason is having a great evolution and becomes a man more charismatic.

Until now, this production has received mixed reviews in the u.s. press. For example, the magazine Rolling Stone qualifies this strip to television with a three out of five stars noting that, “it Is full of great performance (…) Has an amazing look (…) But the story is a mess; confused and too much soda to fill eight hours (…)”

Watch the trailer Perry Mason then.