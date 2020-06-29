the deception of the angel of Victoria’s Secret, which ended in the request in hand

In total, 5 were the parades that confirm Devon Windsor as one of the preferred models for the signature Victoria’s Secret. Since 2013, we have seen this american, 24 years old, was walking on the single track of this fashion show lingerie. A detail that has contributed greatly to its status as a top model. However, his celebration has nothing to do with professional success. It is the personal level, where she received one of the best joys that I could receive, since her boyfriend, Johnny, Dex, has asked for your hand. She did not hesitate to say, ‘I do’ to this marriage commitment, that it has been prepared using a hoax to keep the surprise. For the moment, have not revealed details on the future marriage.



VIEW GALLERY





–Also read: Funny images of Devon Windsor with her boyfriend on the beach.

“I will never be in love with you… Ladies and gentlemen, ¡¡¡¡my boyfriend!!!!”. With this phrase accompanied with emoticons of a ring, Devon Windsor confirmed on Instagram the good news. To illustrate this emotional moment, which took place in a private island in the Bahamasnot less emotional image taken at the time that your future husband will put her in the knee for perdirla in the marriage and give him a ring. She, wearing a dress shirttail with transparencies and embroidery, which could be a nod of the head, which will, in the future, her wedding dress, receives the surprise with a lot of joy and leads her hands over her face.



VIEW GALLERY





Later, in Devon, picked it up on his Instagram is another great photo that I took from the air, and which corresponds to the previous minutes to live sorted hand. In it, you can see a private beach on the island, where the sand has been drawn to the question ” would you Marry Me?’ (“You don’t want me to marry?”). “When you think you’re in flight to do a photo shoot and then you go down and you see this… it was the most beautiful day of my life and I can’t wait to marry the best person in the universe! I am the woman more lucky in the world!!!“specifies the model in this publication.



VIEW GALLERY





As expected, in Devon, which has 1.2 million followers on Instagram (her boyfriend is the most discreet of the network, and your profile is private), has not ceased to receive congratulations from the friends of the catwalk, and friends, such as, for example: “I Am very happy for you and I love you!!!!! Ahhhhh!!!!!! I still can’t recover from this” (Olivia Blame them); “¡¡¡¡¡Wonderful!!!!!! ¡¡¡¡¡Congratulations!!!!!! (Jasmine Sanders); “¡¡¡¡¡¡Very happy, now I can say to the whole world!!!!!!!!! I love you both and can’t wait to celebrate” (Rachel Hilbert).