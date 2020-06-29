The cutting of the hair that has triumphed at the festival

The festival Coachella is the media event that the most famous collected per square meter. The starting gun gave the past Friday, April 13, in Indio, near Palm Springs, and will end next Sunday, April 22. This in what is translated? In two weeks watch and hairstyles of inspiration ‘bohoo’ everywhere.

Could not miss the models of Victoria ‘ s Secret -Sara Sampaio, Alessandra Ambrosio, Joan Smalls or Lais Ribeiro – the sisters Hadid, influencer international as the hermanísima of Chiara Ferragni, Valentina, or, the actress of the most unusual Things, Millie Bobby Brown.













The instagramers Spanishs Aida Domenech, Maria Pombo or Martha B did not want to miss this annual event. In Coachella it seems that the time stops and the most famous dress in the same way: crop top, shorts, hats and boots cowboy or sneakersfor the more ‘hipster’.

In a matter of hairstyles, the braids have been built in the absolute queens of the festival. It was in all versions: minis, shorts, with piercing, broken..

Braids, boxer

























Mini braid













Braids with piercing

























Braids high with her hair loose





Braids afro



















