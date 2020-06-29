The costume of the angels of Victoria’s Secret that fits all bodies

Even if the angels of Victoria’s Secret to spend the day in swimsuit for his work, with the arrival of summer attends the the use of this garment during your vacation. As ambassadors of one of the signatures of lingerie and swimwear the most important in the world, the models that have the image of the brand they have become a reference in for its followers.

Their bodies are idolized by many, with a look that more streamlined and athletic feel, which escapes from the body the skeletal and seeks to provide an image of a woman in form, although it is not always the case. Lais Ribeirothe angel that brought the ‘fantasy bra’ the last show, has chosen the swimsuit that fits any body type. The garment is the signature of Candice Swanepoelanother one of the angels of Victoria’s Secret.









Model Lais Ribeiro during their Miami beach vacation. April 2018

(MEGA / GTRES)









During your vacation in Miami, Ribeiro opted for a piece of the whole body of The tropic of Cpowder pink and with a fabric that makes an effect referred to in point. The design of high-rise makes them able to enhance any type of figure without increasing the volume and, in addition, has a rear opening that leaves the back in the air and a straight neckline.

The head has a light color, as most of the swimwear for the firm, and adapts to different skin tones. In the case of the brazilian model, the piece enhances the tone by providing a point of contrast. Even if it is available only in pink, the signature also offers the same print in a bikini and with two shades, in pink and navy blue.

Candice Swanepoel with one of the projectors of its signature Tropic of c

(tropicofc.com)

















