The braid of flowers of Jasmine Sanders

We kick off the biggest night of fashion at the The MET Gala 2018 that will leave us with looks great (in all senses). So we can start saying that we need to recognize that the first impression of the look of Jasmine Sanders we are not convinced too much with your dress is golden that well reminds us of The Beauty and the Beast. However,** his hair cut, and has left us without words,** above all, for its development: a braid filled with flowers that does not leave indifferent…

And it’s not that we can be like more or less, mainly because it is very ornate (perhaps a little less I’d like it more, personally), however it is not able to capture all of our attention and we set further back than to your face. So, a braid long filled with inlays of red roses have been the absolute protagonists of this aspect, which certainly can serve as a source of inspiration.

