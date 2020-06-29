The Black Eyed Peas launch their album of collaborations with Maluma, J Balvin, Becky G, Shakira – Music and Books – Culture

‘The translation (in Spanish) is the title of the new album of the american pool “, the Black Eyed Peas, and it will be available on the streaming platforms on Friday next, 19 June.

For this new album.I.am, Apl.of.ap and Taboo (the current members of the group), counted with the participation of other colleagues, many of them latinos like Maluma, Shakira, J Balvin, and Becky G.

The concept that surrounds this album is the diversity of musical rhythms of the world. “We are on the journey to translate and transmit the rhythms innovators around the world. And we are taking our family with us for this trip”, published by the grouping of the social network to promote his new work.

By 2019, this group of R&B and rap were surprised with a simple next to the colombian J Calvin Pace (Bad boys for life)’, which gave a glimpse of this new album. Therefore, this 2020, reguetonero Ozorna and J. King Soul, accompanied the group with another single titled “Mamacita” and has recently published Not tomorrow”, a song with the dominican Alpha.

Recently, Shakira made a post on Instagram he announced his collaboration with The Black Eyed Peas in a new song titled ” Girl like me’, which will be released next June 19th, along with the other songs on the album.

In 2018, the grouping has launched Masters of the sun Vol.1, his first album since the separation (now off) that they have taken from the year 2011. From there, the iconic singer Fergie has been working on his solo career, while his three companions who have taken the name of the group at the top.

