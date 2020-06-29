The BET awards celebrate the voices of black people in the USA

The gala of the BET awards served as a Sunday as an extension of the voices of black people protesting in the streets of the united States by the inequalities experienced daily by african-americans. The artists took their performances to put on the table the movement Black Lives Matter, civil rights, and the loss of human lives at the hands of police officers, such as George Floyd.

DaBaby, who has appeared in a video with his face pressed against the floor, while a police officer, hit in the neck with the knee -replica the last moments of the life of Floyd – rapeó a verse to the remix of Black Lives Matter for their success, “Rockstar”. His performance also included images of the protests, a reflection on the world today, after the death of Floud and other people, as Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery.

The show on Sunday, a virtual event due to the pandemic coronavirus, including several shows recorded and processed production. It started with the black rap artists and the singing of hymns on the black experience and the struggle for equal rights.

The star of 12 years Keedron Bryant, who shot to fame on social media, with his passionate interpretation of being a young black man in today’s world, he started the show singing a cappella her song “I Just Wanna Live”, which won him a recording contract. Followed by a version of the various stars of the hymn “Fight the Power”, published in 1989 by Public Enemy in the participating Nas, Black Thought, Rapsody and YG.

Michelle Obama has praised the commitment of Beyoncé with the black community, before receiving the humanitarian award, saying: “you Can see it in everything he does, from his music that gives voice to the joy of black and pain black, for his activism, seeking justice for the life of nero”.

Beyoncé has taken advantage of his intervention to urge viewers to vote “as if our life depended on it” in the next elections.

“I want to dedicate this award to all my brothers out there, for all my sisters out there to be inspired, to flourish and to fight for change. Your voices are heard and that we show to our ancestors that their efforts were not in vain. We now have a thing to do to walk with our true power, and to vote,” he said. “There are people who count on us to stay home during the local elections and the primaries that are taking place in states across the country. We must vote as if our life depended on it, because it is so”.

The gala evening on Sunday celebrated the 20th edition of the BET awards and the 40 years of the brand as a television channel. The act of three hours, which is aired on CBS, for the first time, was presented by the actor and actress Amanda Signals.

Other artists issued political messages during their performances, as Roddy rich and inv, who was wearing a t-shirt Black Lives matter”, Alicia Keys, Anderson Paak, and Jay Rock, as well as the brothers SiR and D Smoke, who has acted with her mother, Jackie Gouché.

Lil Wayne has paid tribute to the iconic NBA player Kobe Bryant, who died in the month of January, with a performance of his theme for the 2009 “Kobe Bryant”, by introducing new verses.

Nipsey Hussle won the award for video of the year “on the Top”, a video recorded with DJ Khaled, John Legend, shortly before his death.

The BET Awards, one of the first galas to awards that are issued in virtual form, including shows kept with the elaborate production on stage, a welcome change after the performance of hundreds of artists have shared on social media, from the time that the pandemic was extended in the month of march.

Megan Thee Stallion was the desert, with the dancers to record their success, “the Wild”. He won the award for best female artist of the hip-hop, defeating the Thistles B and Nicki Minaj.

Even if, in theory, the gala revolves around the awards, the awards were in the background. Rich and inv won the award for album of the year for their debut “Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”; Use was named best female artist R&B/pop and Burna Boy took home the award for best international artist. Chris Brown, Beyoncé, and rich and inv were the big winners of the evening with two awards each.

Beyoncé has won the BET with HER for “Brown Skin Girl”, shared with her daughter Blue Ivy, as well as Wizkid and St. JHN.