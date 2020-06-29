The best hairstyles from the Met Gala 2018

The red carpet at the Met Gala, 2018 and is dedicated to ‘heavenly Bodies: fashion, and the catholic imagination’ has not disappointed. Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace, have been the guests of the gala dinner of fashion’s most eccentric. And no one wanted to miss the event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of New York. In addition to the dresses most beautiful and the most ugly, here you have the best hairstyles. Manes loose, braids, ponytails, buns… These are our favorites from the Met Gala 2018.And don’t miss the headgear, the snap-star for the gala evening.