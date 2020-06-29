The best friend of Kylie Jenner collided with a black bikini on Instagram

Anastasia Karanikolaouthe best friend of Kylie Jennerhe had almost 7.8 million followers on Instagram this publication.

The socialite turned to social networks to brag about your curvy figure, adorned only with a tiny black bikini of Revolution.

In the snapshot, Stassie Babyhow do you call on the social network, modeled after a bra-style sports game with a bikini, high-cut, which is fitted to your curves.

Combined look with a unique circular silver and left, her blonde tresses tied up in a chignon, tousled on top of his head.

It looked glamorous with her face defined with the purple lips, smoky eyes and flashes of tan on his cheekbones.

In the background, the model has taken what seems to be a luxury bathroom with white furniture, wooden floor, windows, and light pink.

“Night swimming,” he titled the photo as already exceeds the 857 thousand euros like.

The young beauty has taken in popularity in the social networks and in society hollywood then “replace” to Jordyn Woods as best friend of Kylie Jenner last year, after an infidelity scandal next to Tristan Thompson, who is the former spouse of the Khloe Kardashian and the father of the little True.

Since then, Stassie has been involved in the promotion campaigns Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin Careas an essential part of your day-to-day, parties and celebrations of young people, the richest in the world.

His fame has helped him to grow in the business world with the launch of its collection of swimwear and a line of female shoes next to the mark EGO.

In addition, the beauty of ancestry Greek it has become a celebrity of the social network.

In their publications, which often appear next to Kylie Jennerenjoying travel around the world, showing off their luxurious life and modeling for beauty brands and fashion, including Prada, Of Revolution, Of Fendi and more.

During the days of quarantine, Karanikolaou was responsible for growing the number of followers in Instagram and he used the time to promote their brands, the realization of videos related to the care of the person and to interact with their fans.

Watch the best photos of Anastasia in the gallery.

