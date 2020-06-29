The angels of Victoria’s Secret draw

The “show” of winged angels of Victoria’s Secret continues, but at home. The american firm has announced that the next show will be held in New York, the main scenario in which they deployed their wings since 1995. Do not advance the date, but will be in the second half of November, before Christmas, the main period of sales of lingerie. They did so by showing on Instagram some pictures with the models in different scenarios of Manhattan.

Set up a complex machinery of advertising that as a conclusion of a television show that will offer strings of nearly 200 countries, the “Superbowl” of fashion inside. What they omitted is that behind this repliege to its natural environment is the a decline in sales, after taking some of the chest and try to please the european and asian markets with their performances in London (2014), Paris (2016) and Shanhái, last year.

The figures which dizziness

It is true that the figures that handled this parade, with a potential audience of 800 million people, dizziness. And that, in all these years it has become a springboard for the models that are presented each year to a request for “casting”. Heidi Klum, Lily Aldridge, Miranda Kerr, Karolina Kurkova, Gisele Bundchen, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, sisters Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk have been associated with the company for years. Irina also confirmed the pregnancy of the Paris show.

Victoria’s Secret mounted a great set for the girls to walk, dance and shows off her curves and blowing kisses to the camera, always rusieñas. And to accompany the parade every year with the participation of some of the artists of the moment such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. One of the stellar moments is the appearance of the ” fantasy bra, a piece made with precious stones and valued at several million dollars. The first to wear, in 1996, was one of these, Claudia Schiffer. Last year the responsibility fell on the brazilian Lais Ribeiro.

But it seems that after so throw the house out the window, there is something that does not work. The lingerie brand is in financial difficulty. The reality is that in its nearly 1,200 stores in the united States and Canada are piling up clothes that are not output even with the payments. Measures such as extending the season, or provide three articles have lost their appeal: they make it seem like the brand malvende their panties and bras.

The firm cut its profits by 15% in 2017. And another worrying sign that this summer has not been a collection of swimsuits with photos at beautiful beaches. The criticism of the objectification of the female body in a moment in which even in the parades mises does not go in a bathing suit do not help. The large model Ashley Graham he has stated on numerous occasions that the company did not promote diversity. The streets of New York last year, the scenario of a procession of protest against Victori to Secrecy and his refusal to take the models of size exceeding 38.

YouGov BrandIndex, a research company digital, which tracks public perception of brands by consumers, has studied how Victoria’ Secret your customers: women between 18 and 49 years old. And the results reveal that the buyers of the usual, the brand will not only be satisfied with levels that had not been seen since the year 2013, in the midst of the economic crisis.

The brand, created in 1977 by the american Roy Raymond –he committed suicide by jumping through the Golden Gate, at the age of 46 years, he spent many years in flight above the critical. Now we will see who will be their new angels. The ‘top’ of the brazilian Alessandra Ambrosio left the label after 17 years of marching with them and your colleague Adriana Lima has ensured that I will never again take off the clothes “causes blank”. It is clear that in the Pantheon winged, not all of the feathers, confetti and glitter.