Take a cooking class in line with the chef Carlos Gaytán

As cooking has become the pastime during this quarantine? Then, you are interested in taking a class in line with Carlos Gaytánone of the mexican cooks most recognized in the united States.

Choose Chicago Mexico organized a cooking class-exclusive that will be broadcast live this Friday, April 17, through his account Instagram (choosechicagomx). Take it, you’ll have to connect the 4:00 p. m.the time of Central Mexico.

Even if his special dish, which will be held in the program, shared the list of ingredients that will be used and you’ll need to have if you want to cook a few Gaytán. Take note:

5 potatoes, peeled and cut into thin slices.

600 grams of chopped white onion.

1 gram of paprika powder.

300 grams of cheese Chihuahua or scratched.

6 eggs.

600 grams of cream to whip.

The salt and pepper.

It is recommended that you

Chicago is one of the most spectacular cities in the united States. I Explórala from home!

Carlos Gaytán it is an example of constant commitment. At 20 years of age, he left his hometown, Huitzuco, Guerrero, and he tried his luck as a immigrants in ChicagoIn The United States. His first job was as a dishwasher.

It has been a gradual increase and gaining recognition until becoming the first in mexico to obtain a Michelin Starin 2013, for his work in Mexique.

After a decade of working in the united States, was installed in Mexico to take the reins of He, his restaurant, located in the Hotel Xcaret Mexico. But in 2019 he returned to Chicago with a new project: Tzuco.

The restaurant Tzuco offers mexican cuisine with bursts of flavours in French. The recipes of the dishes are inspired by the cuisine of the mother of the chef and the cuisine of Huitzuco, Guerrero, his hometown.

Stand out dishes gourmet ingredients mexican: chiles rellenos, pastel with chocolate mousse, chicken tinga with tetela, octopus, and preparations with a basis of tuna, nopal cactus, tortillas and avocado.

Carlos Gaytán he explains in his account of Instagram, which Tzuco derived from the name of his people. “Huitzuco, from Nahuatl huixachin, which means the plant with plenty of thorns, a symbol of resistance, the power of nature to restore, the life returns”.

With the restaurant, seeks to honor the principle of resistance that regulates your land and your history as an immigrant. And was nominated for the award Best New Restaurant in the united States that awards the James Beard Foundation.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AxAvQN1AETQ(/embed)

Lee