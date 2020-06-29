So changed! Look at how the stars of “Dawson”s Creek’ for more than 20 years of the premiere of the series

Even if it’s been more than 20 years from the Dawson”s Creek it landed on the screens of american television, the junior series is still one of the most successful productions, and is emblematic of the end of the decade of the ‘ 90s.

The popular fiction it premiered on January 20, 1998 and told the story of a young aspiring filmmaker, and his three best friends in the fictional town of Capeside during his years of secondary growth up to the university.

After her departure, the air, the production created by Kevin Williamson it has become rather a phenomenon of television and catapulted him to stardom, the talented group of actors that has brought the project forward: James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson.

Unfortunately, after 128 episodes, six seasons, to be transmitted in more than 40 countries for different applications, and also have a a spin-off, the history that has marked a generation, he said goodbye in 2003.

So, today, are the protagonists of Dawson”s Creek

Even if you already satisfied more than 15 years Dawson and his friends, said goodbye to the small screenits protagonists did not stop from that leap of fame and now some are recognized star hollywoodenses. Look at how they are today:

James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek was in charge of giving life to the protagonist of the story, Dawson Leerya young man obsessed with a film director who brings the problems of adolescence, like the first love, as he goes in search of his dream: be like Steven Spielberg.

While Van Der Beek I had the main role, its success after success Dawson”s Creek it was not as engaging as the rest of his fellow cast; however, during the work in the series, was in some films, such as Scary Movie.

In the end, the lord ‘Dawson’ continued working in films and occasionally on television in series such as Ugly Betty Criminal Minds and How I Met Your Mother.

On A personal level, divorced Heather McComb in 2009, after several years of marriage and, thankfully, is back to find happiness in a woman named Kimberly Brook. With this consultant, were married in 2010.

Currently, he is 43 years and five sons with Brook.

View this post on Instagram From our family to yours, wishing you all the best on this crazy, surreal #Sunday of Easter. Special love going out to the first responders, food workers, delivery workers, and anyone else you run the risk of keeping the world in motion. We will do everything stay at home, meditation, reading, home school, self-reflection and (hopefully) keeping the healthy to make sure that we are all as a species of this thing better than we went into it. #HappyEaster all! A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on Apr 12, 2020 at 2:42pm PDT

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes it was during almost six years old, the shy and responsible Joey Potterat the beginning of the plot is in love with his best friend, Dawson, even if he does not own. Subsequently, the situation is more complicated when you begin to experience romantic feelings towards Pacey Witter.

A curiosity is that in real life Holmes was the girlfriend of Joshua Jacksonthe actor who gives life to Jack, during the first season, he confessed the actress The Rolling Stones.

“It was something so incredible and indescribable that I will always remember“told the publication.

While Dawson”s Creek the recovery, Katie has begun to break into the film industry. At the conclusion of his popular series, sand focused on a career on the big screen and flashed with tape Batman Begins.

However, his worldwide fame came when he started his love affair with Tom Cruise in the course of 2005. Both stars are married and had a daughter named Suri a year later. Unfortunately, the idyll came to an end in 2012.

Now, Holmes has 41 years old and single.

One of his last appearances was in 2017, in the tape In the event of Monumental Proportions.

Joshua Jackson

The canadian had already worked for some years for building a career in the acting world, when he was chosen to be part of the main cast Dawson”s Creek. In the famous drama, Jackson incarnate Pacey Wittera rebellious young man, with bad grades and a charming who is the best friend of the protagonist.

While he was engaged in the series, he starred in a couple of the tapes, but her second role in the evidence came in 2008, when he represented Peter Bishop in the sci-fi series Fringe.

This actor has also received attention for their romantic relationships, in particular, with Diane Kruger with which has had a history of 10 years. The story, however, is the past, and by 2019, the interpreter 42 years old when he became a married man to bind himself for life, with Jodie Turner-Smith.

The couple has welcomed their first child, a daughter, in April of this year.

On the other hand, as a professional, the final role of Joshua was in the drama Little Fires Everywhere, estelarizado from Reese Witherspoon.

Michelle Williams

The most important and famous of the cast today is the actress Michelle Williams. In the history of young people gave life to the mysterious Jennifer Lindley, which arrives in the city as part of a punishment and immediately disrupts the life of the young people of the place knew it.

His artistic career is full of victories: you have been nominated four times for Oscars, won two Golden Globes, an Emmy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Awards and she has more nominations in other major awards as the Bafta.

Some of the films that has won critical acclaim in recent years have been Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, My Week with Marilyn and Manchester by the Sea.

The protagonist of Fosse/Verdon maintained a relationship with his coestrella of Brokeback Mountain Heath Ledger, with whom he had a daughter in 2005. Unfortunately, the actor died from an accidental overdose of drugs in 2008.

Recently, the beautiful artist of 39 years, gave birth to her second childthe fruit of their relationship with the director Thomas Kail.

Even if the appearance of these stars has changed, the affection with which it is presented not in the hearts of the audience remained immutable. In fact, in 22 years of involvement in this project and applauded independent trajectories, the general public still remembers them in the skin of these four friends from Capeside.

