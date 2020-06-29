Sarah Jessica Parker, reports on the status of his sister-in-law, the infection by coronavirus

SHOWBIZ • 23 Mar 2020 – 02:25 PM

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker has not hesitated to answer the question of a surfer that, through Instagram, has affected the state of health of his sister-in-law Janet Broderick, the sister of her husband, fellow actor Matthew Broderick. It was, in fact, the interpreter who has presented a few days ago the news that his sister had to be hospitalized for a series of health problems linked to infection by coronavirus.

“It is better, even though he was very sick. It has already gone out of the hospital and at home, in the recovery phase. Many thanks for asking”, has revealed the star of “Sex and the city’ to reassure and to all his followers. A few hours before, he had said to Matthew, who resorted to social networks to report the situation of his sister, and to thank the medical team that was treating.

“My whole family feels very grateful for the interest shown and for the good wishes you addressed to my sister, Janet. I can say that it evolves favorably and on the road to full recovery. We especially appreciate the treatment that you receive all of the wonderful doctors and nurses (hospital and Cedars-Sinai,” said the artist.

On A Related Note Singer Mýa is a trademark of Carrie Bradshaw and be at home with itself

Janet Broderick, contracted the disease in the framework of a conference of the parishes episcopalianas held in the city of Louisville, Kentucky, was commissioned to unravel the organization itself by means of a press release in which, moreover, has confirmed that another person in the meeting is positive for the coronavirus.

“You are receiving the best possible care and the prognosis of his doctors indicated a full recovery within a couple of days. Janet is a comfortable and restful place in the Cedars, and so it will continue until it can be discharged and return home,” reads an excerpt of the note.