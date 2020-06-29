Rich in antioxidants: the superfoods that they eat the celebrities

All of maanas, the dive as a Madonna, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson and Miranda Kerr consume a bowl of arndanos. Is that this fruit, besides being delicious (because it tastes acid and sweet), is high in antioxidants, which makes it a superfood.

To the list add: avocado fruit, Goji berries, chia seeds, among others. Sergio González Nutriheart explanation:

“The arndanos are a food with a contribution of energy is very low, at just 42 kcal per 100 g, they are one of the fruits with the highest amount of antioxidant properties -thanks to their anthocyanins – and therefore are a good source of fiber, vitamins, especially Vitamin C and mineral salts such as calcium and potassium.

These fruits can help improve the blood pressure, the profile of lipdico and to reduce the effect of free radicals. “The antioxidants present in the arndanos neutralize free radicals in our body and reduce the inflammation,” he added González.

Were associated with their bioactive compounds, with more protective effects for our health as: the prevention of cancer or reduction of risk of cardiovascular disease and neurodegenerative disorders.

Below we leave you a recipe so that you can incorporate into your daily diet: