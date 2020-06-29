Recalling his version of “I can’t Explain” by the Who

During his more than five decades of activity in the world of music, David Bowie he was able to give her fans an endless number of memorable songs that have marked the life and the times.

One of the many examples of the subjects of the thin White Duke, that will live forever is your interpretation of “I can not Explain“the simple The That that marked the second release of the band and the first under the now legendary name.

It should be remembered that the cóver of the track Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend and was a part of Pin Upsthe seventh disc of the musician in london, which was a project built by versions of songs by other artists the likes of Pink Floyd, The Yardbirds, The Mojos, The Kinks and others. On the other hand, there is mention that “you Can’t Explain” was not the only topic on the album, since David also included the “Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere”.

According to co-producer Ken Scott Pin Upsthe LP was originally conceived as “a complete front of the other album [Bowie]”, which consists of all the cóvers except for one original song is mostly oriented towards the north american market, because “[David] wanted to do songs that were not known so well in the united States, as in England.”

The version of Bowie is much more visceral and energetic than the original by That, since he was given the full treatment of Ziggy Stardust, which takes the track to the next level, which is a result difficult to achieve in a track that, already, is a delight. You can press the play button below.