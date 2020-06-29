Rafa Kalimann appears stunning at home during the quarantine: “Perfect”

Ex-BBB delighted followers on social networks

Rafa Kalimann appeared stunning this Sunday (28), in a click made at home. The former BBB took the opportunity to show support for the International LGBTQIA + Pride Day and delighted the followers.

“Today, that day is celebrated for strength, endurance, and love. You are strong and I know that this legacy will be taken for many generations to reap the fruits of less pain and more love, which is what we need. #LGBTQIA #pride 🌈 ♥ ️ ”, she wrote in the caption.

Rafaella’s record yielded more than 493 thousand likes. The followers did not fail to praise the beauty of the mineira.

“Muse do vale 🌈❤️💙💜🧡💛💚”, wrote a fan. Another follower commented: “You don’t know how important this is, thank you ❤️ wonderful 😍”.