Radiohead presents a puzzle inspired by the european parliament, COM LAG

Fortunately for their fans, Radiohead still in business in a digital way, in these months of social distancing for pandemic COVID-19.

In addition to load every week a concert or a session key of its trajectory, now the band fronted by Thom Yorke has announced that it will launch on the market a puzzle of 1000 pieces with design COM LAG (2plus2isfive), EP released in 2004, containing songs as iconic as “2 + 2 = 5” and “I” in alternative versions. The same will be printed on recycled cardboard with water-based inks and the right “The Fragmented Waste Of Time.”.

Once completed the puzzle measures 66cm x 50cm. Orders of this item are taken now from the virtual shop of the group for a value of £ 29,99 £ (37 usd), and will start to be shipped in the next 24 August. Without a doubt, this is the perfect gift for a follower of Yorke, and the company, which is also ideal to spend some time at home.

In addition, other musical projects, such as the british These New Puritans are marketing on the web own puzzles, that hide the codes for the free download of their previously unreleased songs, the proceeds of which will go to charity.

Recently, we talked about the gloomy story behind the bear logo Radiohead.