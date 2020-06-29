Photos: celebrities who melt their fans on Instagram, posing in a swimsuit

These celebrities have one common denominator: they combine to their followers through the social network from the variety of photos in a bathing suit. No matter the time of year, their favorite places are the sun, the sand and the sea.
Candice Swanepoel
The model of south africa that is known to be one of the angels of Victoria’s Secret, do not lose the opportunity to show off her figure on Instagram.
Michelle Salas
The daughter of the ‘Sun’ is declared ‘oceanholic’, and the summer is the favorite season of the year, already enjoys more sunny places.
Irina Shayk
The mother of Lia De Seine collided with each image that you post. The Russian model is the image of Intimissimi, so you can take advantage of any opportunity to wear clothes from the Italian study on the beach.
Eiza Gonzalez
The mexican actress has recently visited the beaches in mexico and showed his toned body.
Gisele Bündchen
The brazilian top model has posted a photo in which he discovered his long legs posing in a bathing suit, which he accompanied with the phrase “We will Brazil”.
Gigi Hadid
In addition to the sea, the american model encourages the use of photos in the pool and makes it clear that in no place will lose the style.
Vanessa Hudgens
The american actress has visited the Turks and Caicos islands, and do not hesitate to share snapshots of their journey through the archipelago located in the Atlantic ocean.
Ana Girault
Miss World Mexico 2016 is assumed that her statuesque body in a tiny bikini, which leaves in evidence the intense workout that takes place.
Emma Roberts
The american actress and singer also opt for the swimming pools to cool off and sunbathe.
Lais Ribeiro
This Victoria’s Secret angel, traveled to Jamaica and taught her enviable figure of almost 2 million followers.