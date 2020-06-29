Photos: celebrities who melt their fans on Instagram, posing in a swimsuit

These celebrities have one common denominator: they combine to their followers through the social network from the variety of photos in a bathing suit. No matter the time of year, their favorite places are the sun, the sand and the sea.

Candice Swanepoel

The model of south africa that is known to be one of the angels of Victoria’s Secret, do not lose the opportunity to show off her figure on Instagram.

Michelle Salas

The daughter of the ‘Sun’ is declared ‘oceanholic’, and the summer is the favorite season of the year, already enjoys more sunny places.

Irina Shayk

The mother of Lia De Seine collided with each image that you post. The Russian model is the image of Intimissimi, so you can take advantage of any opportunity to wear clothes from the Italian study on the beach.

Eiza Gonzalez

The mexican actress has recently visited the beaches in mexico and showed his toned body.

Gisele Bündchen

The brazilian top model has posted a photo in which he discovered his long legs posing in a bathing suit, which he accompanied with the phrase “We will Brazil”.

Gigi Hadid

In addition to the sea, the american model encourages the use of photos in the pool and makes it clear that in no place will lose the style.

Vanessa Hudgens

The american actress has visited the Turks and Caicos islands, and do not hesitate to share snapshots of their journey through the archipelago located in the Atlantic ocean.

Ana Girault

Miss World Mexico 2016 is assumed that her statuesque body in a tiny bikini, which leaves in evidence the intense workout that takes place.

Emma Roberts

The american actress and singer also opt for the swimming pools to cool off and sunbathe.

Lais Ribeiro

This Victoria’s Secret angel, traveled to Jamaica and taught her enviable figure of almost 2 million followers.