Malika Haqq praises the strength of Khloe Kardashian before the drama of Tristan Thompson – And! Online Latin

Malika Haqq shares new details on the current situation of Khloe Kardashian

Malika Haqqthe best, best, friend Khloe Kardashian made sure to give all the credit that it deserves.

Almost a month that Khloe out betrayed by her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woodssays Malika, the star of the E! she holds her head high.

In an event of fashion, Malika has praised the ability of his friend to continue forward in the face of adversity: “it is Not I who gives you strength”, he said. “She is wonderful,” he said. “It’s 100% her.”

In addition, it is clear that Khloe has a great “support system” that includes the close-knit family and the Kar-Jenner and his circle of friends.